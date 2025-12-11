28 Years After Uphaar, Goa Nightclub Fire Shows Nothing Has Changed

The stench from the Goa inferno that consumed 25 lives is nauseatingly familiar. The deaths at Birch by Romeo Lane, owned by brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, came as a stark reminder of the 59 lives that had been snuffed out at Delhi’s Uphaar Cinema, 28 long years ago.

The comparisons are inevitable. They are also necessary. Uphaar, owned by the powerful Ansal brothers, was also running movies, back to back, without necessary permissions, just like Birch was hosting parties back to back.

The illegalities tumble out only after ‘tragedy’ strikes. Tragedy, is actually the wrong word to use because Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, parents of Unnati and Ujjwal — who died painful deaths in the Uphaar theatre — dug out facts to prove that the fire was, in fact, a man-made murder.