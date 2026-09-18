Women Deported Without Judicial Review: How Gauhati HC Drew the Line in Assam

Mumtaz Begum and Jahanara Begum had each been declared a "foreigner" by a tribunal in Assam's Nagaon district in 2019. Both challenged those decisions in the Gauhati High Court.

In April 2026, the High Court set those decisions aside on the ground that the tribunal had failed to consider important evidence. It sent both cases back to the tribunal for fresh decisions. Jahanara appeared before the tribunal again on 29 May; and Mumtaz appeared the next day.

But the tribunal again declared them foreigners.

The two women were then taken into custody by the police, however they weren't given copies of the new decisions. Their families applied for certified copies on 2 June and received them three days later.

The families now had the decisions, but they needed to speak with the women and arrange lawyers. Both women had been moved from Nagaon to the Matia holding centre in Goalpara.