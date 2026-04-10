From FSSAI FIR to IT Rules: The State's Tightening Grip on India's Influencers

In the fortnight bracketing late March and early April 2026, the country's relationship with its social media influencer class has entered a sharply new and consequential phase—one that deserves clear-eyed analysis rather than reflexive responses from either side.

A food YouTuber deleted her posts and announced she may go permanently silent. Anonymous X accounts scrambled to wipe threads as Delhi Police invoked a San Francisco address. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notices to the Health Ministry and the food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The immediate facts are these: FIR No. 135/26 was registered on or around 24 March 2026, at IP Estate Police Station in central Delhi, under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for defamation and Section 72A of the Information Technology Act. The complaint originated from Sweety Behera, Director Regulatory Compliance, FSSAI, who alleged that multiple X handles had published posts with malicious intent to damage her reputation and had accessed and circulated confidential internal documents, some of which were allegedly tampered with before being posted online.