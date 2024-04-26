FM on Reviving Electoral Bonds: A Memory From the Past or a Continuing Saga?

It is claimed in Garg's piece that "the data released by the State Bank of India (SBI) on 21 March has blown away the critical non-linking design feature of the bonds by disclosing the invisible and systemically non-existent alpha-numeric code embodied in the bonds for security purposes” (Emphases added in bold).

The phrase "systemically non-existent” seems especially intriguing. A plain reading implies something that does not exist 'systemically’ or possibly ‘in the system’. However, the same ‘thing’ is referred to as a “design feature” and “invisible”, and more importantly, it is supposed to be "embodied in the bonds”.

The word 'invisible’ is not really accurate. It is true that the so-called “non-existent” design feature which was “embodied in the bonds” was invisible to the naked eye but as Journalist Poonam Agrawal showed soon after the sale of EBs was started, it was clearly visible in ultraviolet light.

What defies imagination, however, is how can something which is “embodied in the bonds” be "non-existent”?