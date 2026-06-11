Football Without Borders? Not If Immigration Policies Decide Who Gets In

FIFA World Cups are often remembered through iconic moments that transcend generations. For some, it's Diego Maradona weaving past defenders before scoring the 'Goal of the Century' in 1986. For others, it is Zinedine Zidane’s headbutt in the 2006 final; or Andrés Iniesta’s winning goal in 2010; or Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in Qatar after one of the most dramatic finals.

Every four years, billions of people across cultures and continents participate in this shared spectacle that appears to momentarily dissolve borders. In this sense, the World Cup has long been imagined as a rare expression of a universal civic virtue—a global ritual of belonging.

This year's anthem, "Dai Dai" (meaning "come on"), invites the world to join this celebration.