5-Yr-Old Detained in US After Returning from Pre-School, Vance Defends ICE

A five-year-old boy was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Minnesota on 20 January. The child, who had just returned home from pre-school, was taken along with his father to a detention facility in Texas.
The incident occurred in the Columbia Heights suburb of Minneapolis, making the boy the fourth student from the area to be detained by immigration officers in recent weeks.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the child and his father were transported to a detention facility in Dilley, Texas.
The school district superintendent, Zena Stenvik, stated that ICE agents had previously apprehended other students in the area, including two 17-year-olds and a 10-year-old. The child’s mother remained inside the home during the incident, reportedly on the advice of the father.
As highlighted by BBC, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that ICE did not target the child, but was conducting an operation against his father, who was identified as Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias. DHS said the father fled, leaving the child behind, and that for the child’s safety, an officer stayed with him while others apprehended the father.
