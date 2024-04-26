The Irresistible Force of Fascism: Why People and Governments Seem To Give In?

In present times, several governments across the world are exhibiting strong nationalist, populist, and authoritarian tendencies – characteristics associated with fascism. In these countries, political opposition is suppressed, media tightly controlled, minorities stifled, and a right-wing agenda thrust upon people. Why do people cosy up to fascist ideologies?

In his seminal book, The Anatomy of Human Destructiveness and Escape from Freedom, the distinguished psychoanalyst and social psychologist Erich Fromm explores fascism's emergence from the murky depths of societal discontent and individual psychological quirks.