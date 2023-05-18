Enduring Poverty & Land Dispossession, Adivasis Must be Empowered for Self-rule

Our interviewees pointed out that the government’s efforts to support Adivasi self-rule have been slow to spark action and outcomes. The Indian parliament enacted the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, or PESA, in 1996 to ensure self-governance through gram sabhas for communities in 10 states with substantial Adivasi (Fifth Schedule) areas. As of late 2021, 25 years since its passage, four states still had not enacted rules to implement PESA, an exercise in decentralising power from governmental structures back to village residents. In states that have enacted rules, low participation and widespread confusion about the power of gram sabhas have limited their effectiveness.

Similarly, the Forest Rights Act, which aims to protect individual and community rights for tribal people in forest areas, has had only limited success. At issue is the inherent conflict between the Adivasi communities and the corporatised push to develop the abundant mineral, forest, and water resources found on Adivasi lands. As a government committee on tribal communities concluded in a 2014 report, “Laws and rules that provide protection to tribes are being routinely manipulated and subverted to accommodate corporate interests.”

Interventions designed to empower Adivasi communities must focus on strengthening their agency and voice. Agency directly counters marginalisation, while amplifying the local influence Adivasi leaders already hold. “When identity gets triggered and people feel worthy, they believe they can effect change,” says Sujata Khandekar, founding director of the Committee of Resource Organizations, known as CORO.