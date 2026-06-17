Are Trillionaires Bad for Democracy?

Elon Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire. Rather than any singular act of genius, it is a milestone built on a carefully assembled architecture of state favour, labour arbitrage and environmental harm.

The scale of this fortune matters to economies like India too, where the gap between the ultra-wealthy and the working poor continues to widen with little popular resistance.

India is, after all, no stranger to extreme wealth concentration of its own. The top 10 percent of earners in India receive about 58 percent of national income, while the bottom 50 percent get only 15 percent—a gap that has stayed essentially unchanged for a decade. Musk’s trillion is, in that sense, an extreme version of a pattern already operating in India.