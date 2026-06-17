Are Trillionaires Bad for Democracy?

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Elon Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire. Rather than any singular act of genius, it is a milestone built on a carefully assembled architecture of state favour, labour arbitrage and environmental harm.
The scale of this fortune matters to economies like India too, where the gap between the ultra-wealthy and the working poor continues to widen with little popular resistance.
India is, after all, no stranger to extreme wealth concentration of its own. The top 10 percent of earners in India receive about 58 percent of national income, while the bottom 50 percent get only 15 percent—a gap that has stayed essentially unchanged for a decade. Musk’s trillion is, in that sense, an extreme version of a pattern already operating in India.
The foundations of Musk’s wealth rest substantially on the American taxpayer. SpaceX derives roughly a fifth of its revenue from federal contracts, yet has paid little in federal income tax, a position made possible by provisions in President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Tesla’s growth was similarly propped up by green-energy subsidies and regulatory credits designed to accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels.
These were public investments made with the collective resources of citizens. But the returns have flowed overwhelmingly into one man’s balance sheet rather than into the public infrastructure that justified the spending in the first place.
This dynamic took on a more troubling dimension during Musk’s brief yet consequential tenure in the Trump administration, where he led the Department of Government Efficiency.
An independent analysis found that over 70 percent of the agencies targeted by DOGE presented direct conflicts of interest for Musk’s businesses. Reporting since has traced a pattern of lucrative contracts being steered toward SpaceX and its satellite subsidiary Starlink during this same period.
The arithmetic is stark: wealth was protected and enlarged for one individual at the same moment that safety nets for the most vulnerable were dismantled.
The human cost extends into the workplaces that generate this fortune. Tesla has fought unionisation efforts at its plants with notable persistence, and the National Labour Relations Board ruled that the company violated federal labour law by barring workers from wearing pro-union apparel.
Shareholders also approved a Musk compensation package of unprecedented scale even as entry-level manufacturing and warehouse staff continue to work for wages that bear no relation to the value they help create.
The government’s own Economic Survey for FY24 clearly captures the disparity: while corporate profits surged by 22.3 percent to reach their highest level in fifteen years, real wages for workers declined substantially over the same period, with salaried employees and the self-employed alike taking home less in real terms than they did years before.
The environmental costs of Musk’s fortune deserve scrutiny as well. The electric vehicle revolution that Tesla helped popularise depends on lithium, cobalt and nickel extraction that carries serious ecological and ethical burdens in the regions where mining occurs. SpaceX’s accelerating launch schedule has raised concerns over the effects of black carbon and potential ozone depletion in the upper atmosphere.
In India, major conglomerates have left their own ecological trail. Adani’s coal and infrastructure projects have drawn repeated challenges at the National Green Tribunal, from allegations of encroachment on Adivasi forest land in Jharkhand to proposed projects threatening the biodiversity of the Western Ghats. Reliance’s vast refinery complex at Jamnagar has faced persistent allegations of groundwater pollution and emissions violations affecting surrounding communities.
There is also the matter of Musk’s reshaping of public discourse through his acquisition of Twitter, now X. The platform was rebranded around the principle of free speech, yet the practical effect has been a documented rise in hate speech, misinformation and targeted harassment.
Major advertisers exited in large numbers and the platform’s moderation choices have left many marginalised users feeling unwelcome while reshaping which views get amplified and which get buried.
A trillionaire now controls one of the world’s most influential information channels, and the terms of engagement on that channel reflect his preferences rather than any neutral standard.
Closer to home, India’s own economy has watched the rise of a small number of conglomerates that increasingly dominate sectors from telecommunications to retail to energy.
More broadly, the share of income going to India’s top 1 percent has risen from around 15.5 percent in 2000 to over 23 percent in 2023, while the share held by the bottom half has fallen from roughly 18.5 percent to 13.25 percent over the same period.
These figures describe a steady redistribution of the gains of growth away from the many and toward the few, the same direction of travel that Musk’s trillion represents.
Concentrated wealth on this scale is also a democratic concern. When economic power becomes this lopsided, political power tends to follow—and the principles of equity and justice that underpin democratic life are quietly hollowed out.
In India, the debate around “billionaire raj” and crony capitalism has simmered for years. Opposition parties have repeatedly sought to make an issue of the wealth and political proximity of figures such as Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, yet the charge has struggled to gain sustained traction with voters.
In this context, Musk’s trillion-dollar milestone offers a useful external reference point. It presents an opportunity to make visible, in concentrated form, the mechanisms that operate more diffusely elsewhere: state favour converted into private gain, ecological costs passed downstream, and labour costs kept low while returns to capital soar.
None of this is an argument against innovation, enterprise or the creation of genuinely useful technology. Electric vehicles and global satellite internet are real achievements with real value.
As an individual, Musk does not pose a direct threat to India, though the expansion of Starlink and similar ventures into Indian markets raise their own questions.
But the conditions that produced a trillionaire in America—regulatory capture, underfunded public goods, weak labour protections and concentrated media influence—exist in varying degrees across the world. And India’s own inequality numbers testify to their functioning here as well.
The trillion-dollar question, then, is really about whether India will continue marching down this road, or whether a popular politics can emerge to confront it head-on, before the choice itself disappears from view.
(Vishal R Choradiya is an assistant professor with the Department of Professional Studies, Christ University, Bengaluru. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint does not endorse or is reponsible for them.