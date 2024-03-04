Electoral Bonds | The Way Forward: Tackling the pre-2017 System

Unlimited election expenditure by political parties: The current law i.e. Section 77 of the RP Act,1951 only prescribes a ceiling on election expenditure for the expenditure incurred by a candidate whereas the political parties have been given a free hand to spend any amount of money. In 1999, the 170th Law Commission report termed this form of escape route by keeping the political parties outside the purview of any legal sanction as a ‘mere eye-wash’.

To avoid the active public scrutiny of their election expenses, political parties adopt dilatory tactics regarding submissions of election expenditures. Another issue is the mismatch in the funds allocated by parties to their MPs, as declared by them in their election expense submission, and funds received by the MPs from their parties, as declared by them in their expense submissions. Despite the repeated reminders sent by the Election Commission, political parties do not submit their election expenditure statements within the stipulated amount of time. The website of the Election Commission of India provides scanned copies of reminders sent to the political parties for defaulting in their submission. Under or non-reporting of election expenditure cannot be scrutinized if unavailable within a limited time as the expenditure reports are submitted after several months have elapsed and the public loses interest.

Search and seizure of freebies: The distribution of freebies including cash, liquor, gold, other precious metals, drugs and other narcotic substances in elections or immediately preceding the elections is a hard reality deeply ingrained in the current scenario. The rival contestants are outbidding each other in the distribution of freebies. Vagueness in provisions relating to freebies and inadequate steps taken by the Election Commission on search and seizure during the election period has disarrayed Indian elections. On 26 March 2019, the total seizure reported by the ECI at the end of elections was a monstrous Rs 3475.76 crore with drugs/narcotics topping the list at Rs 1279.90 crore followed by precious metals (gold etc.) at Rs 987.11 crore, Rs 844 crore worth of cash, Rs 304 crore worth of liquor and other items or freebies worth Rs 60 crore.

Foreign funding taken by the BJP and INC in 2009: In March 2014, the Delhi High Court had held both the Congress and the BJP guilty of taking foreign funding from Vedanta and its subsidiaries i.e. M/s Sterlite Industries Ltd. And M/s Sesa Goa Ltd. in violation of FCRA, 1976. However, the government with a nod from the opposition amended a repealed piece of legislation with the sole objective of condoning the illegalities committed by these two political parties. The changes made in the FCRA Act 2010 and repealed FCRA 1976 passed through the Money Bill was not just incidental but it was a carefully deliberated move on the part of the government after the BJP and the Congress let themselves off the hook of the Delhi High Court judgment.

No law governing internal functioning and regulation of political parties: Despite the 3 June 2013 Central Information Commission (CIC) order, political parties have blatantly refused to come under the ambit of the RTI Act, 2005. There is no way to penalize the office bearers of political parties in case of any default or contravention. The major onus of framing and administering the rules and regulations has fallen on the Election Commission whose guidelines and directions are repeatedly disregarded by the parties. Mere formal reprimands rather leave more scope for parties and candidates to adopt to corrupt ways to collect, accumulate and distribute more money. Model Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission of India is also observed more in breach than in compliance. In such a situation it has become increasingly difficult to hold political parties accountable. This accountability within parties was recommended by the Law Commission of India in its 170th report when it stated, “It is the political parties that form the government, man the Parliament and run the governance of the country. It cannot be dictatorship internally and democratic in its functioning outside.”