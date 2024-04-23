Elections 2024 | The Chaos at Thrissur Pooram Has Become a Hot Poll Topic

With the general elections around the corner in Kerala, disheartening chaos at the 36-hour-long Thrissur Pooram, a globally renowned cultural extravaganza organised by a coalition of 10 temples in Thrissur, has ignited political mudslinging and led to the suspension of top police officials.

When the chaos erupted with police restrictions, a section of the decorated elephants participating in the colourful umbrella exchange was withdrawn. Energetic percussion ensembles and five-piece instrumental groups fell silent. Even the dazzling fireworks, intended to illuminate the early morning sky, fizzled out in broad daylight without the usual thunderous finale.

The festival ended late in the afternoon of 20 April. However, the blame game over who dampened the festivities continues to rage.