EC's Submission to SC on Form 17C Shows an Undemocratic Mindset Towards Citizens

If it meant possession of the copies by each agent, it should be understood that polling agents are there on behalf of their candidate, who in most cases represents a political party. On the one hand, therefore, an agent is there on behalf of all members and supporters of that party. On the other hand, s/he receives a copy on behalf of the people at large who have voted—not only at that booth but across the country.

Neither the Commission nor the agents own voting information exclusively. It is the people who are the owners of the electoral exercise, on whose behalf the Commission conducts polls. So, the people have every right to know how many votes are polled at each booth and in each constituency.

The reason is obvious: the number of votes counted must tally with the number polled. This tallying is especially important when counting takes place several days or weeks after polling.