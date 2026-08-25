‘Dimagi Naxal’: Why the State Keeps Inventing New Enemies Within

On 20 August, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s official handle on X doubled down on its new ideological offensive, "Dimagi Naxals", by sharing a video captioned: “When violence is intellectualised, terrorists are humanised, and soldiers are interrogated, you know exactly where the priorities lie.”

The video made the operational pivot explicit—sovereign boundaries are no longer drawn solely along contested territorial borders, but within an invisible and boundless perimeter of thought.

Rather than framing internal security around physical battlegrounds, the political apparatus has expanded its target into the human intellect. Citizens are actively primed to remain hyper-vigilant against "Dimagi Naxals”, individuals alleged to harbour a subversive, disruptive mindset operating within university campuses, civil liberties networks, trade unions, and public institutions.