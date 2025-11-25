Dharmendra’s Legacy is Love, Always

He came. He saw. He conquered. He ruled. And—he loved.

Dharmendra was no ordinary human being. Such blessed entities, sent to earth by the powers above, are specially equipped to provide not just delight and joy to family, friends, and fans, but also achieve brilliance as well as immortality in their chosen fields.

And who was the professional Dharmendra? Just an actor? Not really. He was a producer too, officially (Ghayal, Barsaat) as well as behind-the-scenes (Samadhi, Pratiggya, Krodhi, Betaab, Sitamgar, Socha Na Tha, Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana and more) and also a lyricist (in the song Kadd Ke Botal from Yamla…). He put in a lot of his earnings back into the industry that gave him so much, also building the Sunny Super Sound studio complex.

And what about Dharmendra, the person, who, on his own admission, came to Mumbai (that too via the only talent contest then—the Filmfare United Producers’ Talent Contest) to own “just a flat and a Fiat (car)”?