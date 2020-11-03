Explained: As SC Relaxes Ban, Are Green Crackers Actually 'Eco-Friendly'?

On Wednesday, 15 October, the Supreme Court permitted the use of green crackers, easing the blanket ban on firecrackers imposed annually to curb severe air pollution in the Delhi–National Capital Region (NCR) during Diwali.

Earlier in the week, the apex court observed that the blanket ban had led to black marketing of conventional firecrackers during the last Diwali, adding that permitting the use of ‘eco-friendly’ green crackers could help curb their illegal production and sale.