Defective Campaign Against Adani Risks India's Global Credibility & Public Money

Market Manipulation through pump and dump or short selling is not new to anyone in the world. However, the campaign surrounding the Hindenburg report alleging stock manipulation and accounting fraud against the Adani Group of Companies (AGC) is unique and unheard of.

It is driven by two major presumptions:

The proximity of Prime Minister Modi with Gautam Adani, the chairman of the AGC

The perceived loss of public money invested in AGC by the State Bank of India (SBI) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), two major public sector undertakings

The campaign led the frontline attack against Modi and the BJP in a way as if the fallout from the Adani controversy is ammunition for the 2024 parliamentary elections and it should be dealt with an all-round political strategy to dislodge the former from the power. There are, however, very few supporters of this campaign within the opposition parties' political spectrum.