Why Cuba’s Regime Change Is Only a Matter of Time

Outside the terminal, the all-pervading smell of cigarette smoke—an essential ingredient of the Cuban atmosphere—caressed my nostrils. Cigarette butts carpeted the ground. People flicked cigarettes into the road without even bothering to stub them out. Havana greeted me not with slogans, but with ash.

As my taxi sped towards the city, another car drew alongside. A man and a woman inside. The woman cast furtive glances at me. “Ah!” said my driver knowingly. “A beautiful mulata. A fine lover. She will take very good care of you. You only need to show kindness and generosity.”

She was beautiful—yet her eyes carried a sadness that no amount of tropical light could disguise.

“And the man with her?” I asked.

“Her husband.”

“What! He is pimping his wife?”

“That is Cuba,” the driver sighed. “We all need two jobs to survive.”