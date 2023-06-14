CoWIN Breach Shows Us the Structural Problem With Digital India’s Infrastructure

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has a poor track record of actually carrying out forensic analysis of breaches and even if this analysis does take place, the records will likely never be shared with the public. The incident response efforts from this Indian nodal agency has primarily been non-existent because of the lack of budget and capacity within the organisation.

The regulatory capacity for Digital India is so weak that even if there is a giant hole in the "13-foot walls" guarding our personal data, we will be pointed to a gate with a lock. In an ideal world, regulations for privacy protecting this sensitive medical health information would have been thought out within several democratic bodies.