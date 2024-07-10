India Needs a 'Right to Cooling' to Continue Growing

advertisement
Kim Stanley Robinson’s climate fiction book, Ministry for the Future, opens with a devastating heat wave in India. He writes,
“In the morning the sun again rose like the blazing furnace of heat that it was, blasting the rooftop and its sad cargo of wrapped bodies…The town was a morgue, and it was as hot as ever, maybe hotter. The thermometer now said 42 degrees, humidity 60 percent…People were dying faster than ever. There was no coolness to be had.”
In the book, a disastrous combination of heat and humidity yields beyond what the human body can handle, even in the shade. In the world’s most densely populated region, the heat wave kills over 20M people.
Ministry for the Future uses the heat wave to segue into a world besieged by apocalyptic climate change. For Indians who were exposed to climate change-induced extreme heat this month, this scene is not science fiction. We’ve been living a version of it for the past month, waiting for the monsoons for respite.
As the effects of climate change continue to accelerate, most parts of the world will experience severe heat waves. But South Asia will be uniquely devastated by deadly combinations of dense populations, high poverty, scarce cooling infrastructure, and compounding effects of air pollution and water scarcity. Estimates extreme heat will cost India five percent of its GDP.
Combating heat will require large-scale interventions across industry, government, disaster management, and civil society. It’s impossible for any one actor to ‘fix’ the problem. Instead, a values-based movement founded on a “right to cooling” can help corral these forces for real impact.
Extreme heat increases mortality risk, impairs cognition, and impacts well-being, productivity, and learning.
The Union Health Ministry has 143 heat-related deaths this year. This figure is an as heat may be a trigger for other ‘direct’ causes of mortality like heart attacks. The real toll of heat-related deaths is likely in the order of several hundred to thousands. In May 2010, a heat wave in Ahmedabad pushed temperatures to 46.8°C leading to an approximately 40 percent in mortality.
Over 75 percent of India’s is employed in informal, heat-exposed work. Extreme heat will reduce productivity and reduce across generations, delaying India’s structural transformation into a “knowledge economy.” For , it will be too hot to step out during the day and too unsafe to do so after dark, further limiting their and .
Though heat is often written about in a vacuum, our experience of it interacts with other environmental issues. South Asian air pollution for 71.4 million disability-adjusted life years annually, that is years of life lost from early mortality or disability.
Heat’s effects also compound inequality. Costly adaptations will allow the rich to continue their lives indoors with conditioned and purified air. India is already than it was under British rule, and heat will aggravate inequalities across dimensions. We can expect a permanent state of suffering analogous to India’s experience with the COVID-19 shutdowns in 2020, which triggered the largest migrant crisis in the country’s history since Partition.
Compounded across a billion people, these effects will have disastrous for India's development trajectory, putting the country off the path of growth.
To mitigate these effects urgent policy actions need to be complemented with structural changes.
Before next summer, we need to drastically expand access to air conditioning (AC) to the mortality impact of extreme heat. Over the 20th century, the US saw a 75 percent decrease in mortality during hot days as AC access increased. The market is for those who can afford it as AC sales increased by zero percent this summer. However, in India earning less than $1000 USD per year have ACs. In the short run, we must expand communal cooling access, potentially by opening up public spaces for respite as
To make cooling sustainable we must either decarbonise our energy supply or find more efficient cooling options. The Rocky Mountain Institute estimates that a AC solution is realisable at scale and can globally save over $1.4 trillion in investments required to meet the energy demand at current trends. Industry and the government should supporting innovations in the efficient cooling space, and to efficient cooling products.
Further, while air conditioners cool the indoors, they increase outdoor local temperatures by up to . To mitigate these effects we need to implement more structural changes to how our cities are built. We need to scale cool roofs (as Telangana ), have heat-reflecting roads, and improve to ventilate our cities.
None of this should be surprising. Heat touches everything. Combating it requires wide-ranging interventions and that are difficult to coordinate centrally. Instead, development policy should build on India’s history of rights-based welfare and pioneer a “” to fuel the prioritisation of interventions to enable universal access to cooling such as updated housing codes, subsidies, distribution programs etc.
Much like preceding rights to and work, such a value-based movement can succeed in corralling advocates for impacted communities and adapting solutions to their diverse needs. As a concerned reader, you can start by supporting and learning about the plight of those . Without concerned public mobilisation and coordinated interventions, India’s ambitions of being an economic powerhouse may go up in steam.
(The author is a joint masters student at the Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School of Government. This piece was adapted from a by the author on the impacts of heat exposure in South Asia. The views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)