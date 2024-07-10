India Needs a 'Right to Cooling' to Continue Growing

Kim Stanley Robinson’s climate fiction book, Ministry for the Future, opens with a devastating heat wave in India. He writes,

“In the morning the sun again rose like the blazing furnace of heat that it was, blasting the rooftop and its sad cargo of wrapped bodies…The town was a morgue, and it was as hot as ever, maybe hotter. The thermometer now said 42 degrees, humidity 60 percent…People were dying faster than ever. There was no coolness to be had.”

In the book, a disastrous combination of heat and humidity yields wet-bulb temperatures beyond what the human body can handle, even in the shade. In the world’s most densely populated region, the heat wave kills over 20M people.