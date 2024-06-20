192 Deaths in 9 Days: Homeless in Delhi Shelters Suffer Amid Heat Wave

The Centre for Holistic Development (CHD) issued a report on Wednesday, June 19, which says that 192 homeless people died in Delhi during the heatwave between June 11 and June 19.

The Quint’s ground reportage unearthed the possible reasons.

“The tin radiates so much heat that the shelter becomes a heat chamber”, said a 15-year old boy living in a Sofia-administered DUSIB shelter near Jama Masjid.

According to the latest reports, 103 out of a total of 195 DUSIB shelters in Delhi are tin made porta cabins.