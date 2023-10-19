Sino-Indian Flare-up & Israel-Hamas War: Deciphering US' Contrasting Reactions

The backdrop to the tense Sino-Indian flare-up was tarmacked over the years by Washington DC nailing Beijing as its ‘enemy number one’. There had been furious barbs exchanged by the Americans, prior to this Sino-Indian tensions, over bitter trade wars, Hong Kong, belligerence in the South China Seas et al.

On 30 May 2020, then-President Donald Trump remarked at the White House, “China’s pattern of misconduct is well known” and the petty politician in him couldn’t resist blaming the past administrations of the United States itself, “They were able to get away with a theft like no one was able to get away with before because of past politicians and, frankly, past presidents.

But unlike those who came before, my administration negotiated and fought for what was right.” The speech got increasingly angsty and specific with details like Wuhan laboratory, Hongkong, freedom of navigation, etc., - however, strangely there was no mention of the eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation playing out on unforgiving heights of the Himalayas.