In Photos: ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Set To Take Flight on 14 July

The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 at the launchpad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre after the conclusion of a simulation of the entire launch preparation and process in Sriharikota.
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow up to Chandrayaan-2. This mission‘s main objective is to ensure a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface of the Moon. It also aims at Rover roving on the Moon, and conducting an in-situ scientific experiment, according to ISRO’s website.
“Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, is scheduled for 14 July, 2023 at 2:35 pm IST from SDSC, Sriharikota,” ISRO tweeted.
“ISRO has added more fuel to the lander along with new equipment and also strengthened it. Chandrayaan-3 will be going in the same path as its predecessor and will also be landing on same site,” Sreedhara Somanath was quoted as saying by The Hindu.
Explaining the modifications on its website, ISRO stated, “Chandrayaan-3 consists of a lander and rover configuration. The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100km lunar orbit.”
The spacecraft has successfully passed the tests that verified its capability to endure the environment that it would face during its launch. “The budget of Rs 615 crore has been allocated for the third lunar mission,” as per Times Now.
Chandrayaan-3 has new sensors, solar panels and an increased landing site. It has more fuel and energy as well. ISRO states that it has opted for a “failure-based design“ for successful landing.
