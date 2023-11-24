Only a Fraction Of Indians With Disabilities Find Jobs, CSR Can Change This

The concept of 'special people' is euphemistically flawed, and the focus should shift towards a “rights-based approach" rather than a matter of goodwill.
It is 9 am. Maanya has reached her office, and she is deciding whether to use the stairs or the lift to reach the first floor. She chooses to use the stairs because, after all, it’s just a floor, isn’t it? Her chair has been replaced today, but that’s not a major issue. She also does not have to worry about waiting in the queue to access the washroom.
Now, imagine all these situations for someone with physical and cognitive disabilities.
In the wise words of Mahatma Gandhi, “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.” This timeless sentiment encapsulates the essence of a society's responsibility towards its individuals, especially those facing challenges.
The need for corporate social responsibility (CSR) has gained considerable traction in recent years. The United Nations, in a 2020 report, highlighted that 44 percent of the indicators in the Asia-Pacific region were not being followed, underscoring the urgency for nations, especially in this region, to address the gaps in inclusivity and accessibility.
India, with its rich cultural diversity, grapples with unique challenges, notably stringent criteria for classifying individuals as "disabled," hindering their access to justice and inclusive opportunities. When companies quote values of “diversity” and “inclusivity,” they often overlook intersectionalities, out of which the most overlooked section is Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).
The challenges faced by PwDs in India span various domains, from the complex certification processes hindering access to healthcare and welfare to the lack of infrastructural provisions in both urban and rural areas. In this respect, the National Statistical Office (NSO) reports a higher prevalence of disabilities in rural regions, exacerbating the disparities in access to education and employment.
Furthermore, the societal mindset contributes to the plight of PwDs, often treating them with sympathy rather than empathy. Insensitivity among peers and educators, coupled with a lack of inclusive education during the COVID-19 pandemic, further marginalises this community. The delay in conducting surveys and formulating policies, as mandated by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, creates a policy vacuum, hindering the effective implementation of measures meant to address these challenges.
Addressing these challenges requires a holistic and trans-disciplinary approach, recognising the calibration of societal, institutional, and governmental facets. Transparency in budgeting and planning is crucial, with disability response planning integrated into the budgeting processes of all ministries, ensuring a proactive policy paradigm. Government initiatives in this respect should focus on addressing the needs of the disadvantaged and providing equal opportunities in all developmental spheres.
Additionally, infrastructural inclusivity is a priority. The spaces must be designed in a way to also provide for PwDs: inclusive washrooms, accessible pathways, proper seating arrangements, ramp walking, and common spaces.
Lastly, tackling social disability involves dispelling the stigma associated with disabilities. Sensitisation campaigns at various levels, from families to communities, are necessary to foster acceptance. Society must therefore move away from seeing differently-abled people as liabilities or charity cases.
Globally, over one billion people live with disabilities, representing a significant untapped resource. The benefits of inclusive workplaces are manifold. Focusing on skills rather than stereotypes provides access to a diverse pool of talent.
Diverse experiences lead to varied approaches to problem-solving, fostering innovation. Inclusive workplaces contribute to higher employee loyalty and enthusiasm.
Ensuring disability inclusion requires a top-down commitment. From removing recruitment barriers to implementing accessibility charters and audits, companies play a pivotal role in creating an inclusive environment. Despite India's burgeoning workforce and its potential, disability inclusion lags behind.
Accenture's report titled 'Enabling Change,' emphasises that companies embracing a culture of equality, including support for persons with disabilities, experience faster growth in sales and profits. The report recommends eight factors, including role models, flexible work, and mental health policies, to build inclusive cultures.
Post-COVID-19, companies worldwide are reimagining workspaces and have made Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) their priority. Hence, organisations are now turning over the turnover business and maximising output through inclusive inputs. Disability inclusion is not just a moral imperative; it is a strategic business decision.
Companies that recognise and harness the potential of individuals with disability contribute not only to a more equitable society but also to their own success.
By fostering inclusivity, businesses can access a vast pool of talent, drive innovation, enhance employee engagement, and, ultimately, contribute to a more prosperous and harmonious world.
(Dr Heera Lal (IAS), Special Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh and Shirin Pajnoo is a policy consultant. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
