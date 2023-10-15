Delhi Half Marathon: Champions With Disabilities to Senior Citizens With Spirit

Shubham Kumar Mishra with his mother Sangita Mishra.
Shubham (25), who has Cerebral Palsy, has been participating in Delhi Half Marathon for five years now.
Photo Credit: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint.
The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2023 on Sunday, 15 October, saw over 36,000 participants. Here are some untold stories of senior citizens and people with disabilities.
For Kumud Jaiswal (70) who lives in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, the half marathon was a fun experience. It was also her first time at any marathon.
Kumud participated with her friend Veena Jain, who is also a 70-year-old.
"We run just for motivation and to prove to ourselves that there is still a lot of time left in us."
A volunter cheers senior citizens by giving them a high-five every time they pass.
17-year-old Parth Jha, a class 10 student living in Chirag Delhi, has been participating in the half marathon for five years now.
"He was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at birth. While his hands and legs are weak, he exercises regularly," says Naresh Jha, Parth's father.
Naresh recalls: "Parth came on TV once during the marathon. Ever since, he's been eagerly looking forward to it. He wants to come here every year and enjoy."
During the marathon, a volunteer assists a person with disability to wear his sneakers.
Nikhil Kumar (22) is from National Association for Blind Schools.
He can be seen dancing with his teacher Meena Kumari, on the sidelines of the haf marathon.
"I really enjoy running, I feel energetic when I run and I keep running with madam," says Nikhil.
Prema Nayyar (76), Ambika Unny (74), and Sheila Tyagi (79), are close friends.
They love walking and yoga, and participated in the marathon to just enjoy themselves.
Ilam Chand Insan, 92, lives in Haryana. He's been attending the marathon since 2010.
He has already won over 400 awards of which 100 are international.
"I am growing very well. This is my experience…I am very happy, and will continue to grow," says Ilam Chand Insan.
He is adept in four other sports: Pole Vault, Long Jump, High Jump and Yoga.
Indubala Aggarwal (85) from Sector-39 in Noida has come with her neighbour Prema George to attend the marathon.
"Since it started, I have been attending the marathon. I have always been interested in sports since childhood and was a throwball champion. I will attend this as long as I have strength," says Indubala.
