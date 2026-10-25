AI Agents Are Exposing India’s Cybersecurity Weak Spots

On 15 October this year, the union government’s cybersecurity agency, Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), issued a “critical” advisory that said that several Indian organisations had had their confidential data exposed to rogue AI agents.

The most unsettling line in CERT-In's advisory is not really about AI but about us. Several Indian organisations had business records, personal data and confidential files read by autonomous AI agents, and not one of them noticed. They “could not detect the unauthorised access on their own,” the agency said. They learnt of it only because the companies that built those agents searched their own logs and owned up.