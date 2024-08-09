Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Firmly Believed His Path for Bengal Was the Right One

Therefore, at a time when his fellow communist comrades were chanting slogans like, “Down with Tatas, Down with Birlas, Down, Down Capitalism,” Buddhadeb was the one who dared to loudly propagate, “I need capital for the state. I do not see the colour of money.” He went beyond the dogmatic shackles of the communists and jargon and trod a path drastically different from many of his comrades.

At the beginning of his second term as the chief minister in 2006, Bhattacharjee was able to rope in the Tatas for a massive investment in a motor car plant at Singur. Simultaneously, he brought in the Saleem Group from Indonesia to invest in a petrochemical Special Economic Zone covering existing Haldia and its neighbouring Nandigram areas. He enlisted the Jindals for a major steel plant in Jhargram and gave thrust to the IT sector, bringing in investments in Rajarhat-Newtown.

With a commanding mandate of 235 seats in a 294-member Assembly, Bhattacharjee declared that the only way to honour the overwhelming support from the 2006 election was to deliver a “Better Left, an Improved Left.”