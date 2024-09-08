'Brahmin Genes' and Claims to Structural Oppression While Being the Oppressor

All events that have happened will continue to happen again and again, ad infinitum. That is the gist of Nietzsche’s construct of the ‘eternal return’. It is a philosophical burden, a heaviness, that ties a person down because you are never to be free from this eternal cosmic cycle of returning to where you started.

Czech writer Milan Kundera tries to flip this construct in The Unbearable Lightness of Being and asks what if there is no eternal return? What if every life and every event is exactly what it is, just that, an isolated event and an isolated life? Then a person's personhood is free from the heaviness of any cyclical torment. Life becomes light. So light that it floats and frees the person so that their thoughts, actions, and ‘movements are as free as they are insignificant’. Kundera asks if such a lightness is always positive when contrasted against the ‘mad myth’ of eternal recurring lives and events.