Bhagat Singh’s Kin Attend Farmers’ ‘Pagdi Sambhal Diwas’ at Singhu

The programme sought to assert the self-respect of farmers in memory of 'Chacha' Ajit Singh, who was the uncle of Bhagat Singh and founder of the "Pagdi Sambhal" movement, IANS reported.

The agitating farmers wore colourful turbans at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders, and celebrated the day following a call by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.