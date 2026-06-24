BJP's First Vegetarianism Push in Bengal: No Eggs in Kolkata Mid-Day Meals

In what is being seen as the first government-sponsored move in West Bengal to promote vegetarianism, eggs are set to go off the mid-day meal platter in schools in Kolkata.

This move comes less than two months after the state witnessed an intense political battle over culinary practices. Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would ban eggs, fish, and meat should they come to power. The BJP countered the charge uniquely—many of its candidates carried large fish during their campaign.

Nevertheless, the state’s first BJP government’s first budget on Monday proposed handing over the mid-day meal services in areas within the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). This Hindu religious organisation promotes vegetarianism.