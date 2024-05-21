BJP's Derogatory Ads Against TMC: Calcutta HC's Rebuke is Wake-up Call for EC

The title of the BJP's advertisement says 'Sanatan Virodhi Trinamool.'
The Calcutta High Court has issued a stern rebuke to the Election Commission (EC) for its “gross failure” to act on complaints against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding defamatory advertisements targeting the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The court's condemnation centres on the BJP's alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.
In a democracy, the sanctity of electoral processes is the bedrock upon which the edifice of governance stands. The EC, by its statutory mandate, is the custodian of this sanctity, tasked with the colossal responsibility of conducting elections with impartiality and integrity. Yet, this recent censure from the Calcutta High Court has cast a long shadow over the EC's nonpartisanship, a development that is both alarming and disheartening.
The case emerged when the TMC lodged numerous complaints with the EC, accusing the BJP of circulating offensive advertisements that breached electoral guidelines. These advertisements, reportedly, portrayed the ruling party in a negative light, making unverified allegations and personal attacks. Despite these complaints, the EC's response was found wanting in both timeliness and effectiveness, prompting the TMC to seek judicial intervention.
Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya of the Calcutta High Court, upon reviewing the matter, restrained the BJP from publishing any further advertisements that could be deemed derogatory or slanderous towards the TMC. The court’s decision underscores the sanctity of the MCC, which prohibits political parties and candidates from engaging in criticism based on unsubstantiated claims or distortions.
The title of the BJP's advertisement here says, "Sanatan Virodhi Trinamool."
Moreover, the scope of these advertisements is not confined to West Bengal. Similar content has surfaced in Maharashtra, drawing a hyperbolic parallel between electoral choices and national identity, insinuating that a vote for the opposition equates to transforming India into Pakistan. This not only vilifies a particular community but also sows seeds of division, contrary to the spirit of unity that elections should embody.
The title of the BJP's advertisement here says,"Your vote should be celebrated in India or Pakistan?"
Do these advertisements not flout the MCC? The EC must not only enforce the code but also act swiftly and decisively to maintain the integrity of the electoral process. It is imperative that the EC reaffirm its commitment to upholding the MCC, ensuring that elections remain a reflection of the people’s will, free from the taint of communal bias and misinformation.
These incidents are not isolated but form a narrative of repeated failures by the EC to uphold its duty. The Calcutta High Court's order underscores the urgent need for the EC to introspect and reaffirm its dedication to the democratic principles it is meant to safeguard.
The EC must take immediate and decisive steps to demonstrate its commitment to neutrality and due process. Failure to do so would not only undermine the EC's credibility but also jeopardize the democratic process it is designed to protect.
It must remember that its role is pivotal in ensuring the electoral battlefield remains a level playing field, where the will of the people is expressed without fear or favour, lest the beacon of democracy dims under the cloud of doubt and distrust.
