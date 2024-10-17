Ban on Over-The-Counter Emergency Contraceptives: Whose Emergency is it Anyway?

According to several media reports that surfaced earlier this month, an expert panel of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has been deliberating making hormonal contraceptive pills – currently available over the counter (including emergency contraceptive pills, popularly known as morning-after pills) – accessible only via a prescription by a doctor.

The rationale behind this potential ban is that uncontrolled and 'irrational' use of morning-after pills may lead to health complications for women.

Although an official from the CDSCO clarified last week that no such recommendation is on the horizon and emphasised that there won't be any changes in the sales and distribution of the emergency contraceptive pills, the news had already stirred concern and sparked debates among Indians regarding the safety of the pills and the ethical implications of the move.