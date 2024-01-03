BJP IT Cell Members, One Repeat Offender: Accused in IIT-BHU Sexual Assault Case

The accused, namely Kunal Pandey (28), Saksham Patel (20), and Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan (22), also have one thing in common – their alleged affiliation to the Varanasi BJP's IT Cell.
(Trigger warning: Mentions of sexual assault.)
A local BJP councillor's son-in-law, a high school graduate, and a man who was previously booked on charges of molestation in 2022: these are the three persons arrested on 31 December in connection with the alleged sexual assault that occurred on Varanasi's Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-BHU campus.
The social media profiles of the three accused, as seen by The Quint, had photos of them with several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP national president JP Nadda, and Union Minister Smriti Irani, among others.
Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and under 66E (capturing, publishing, transmitting private photos without consent) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.
Later, Sections 376-D (gang rape), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 509 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) were added to the FIR.
Police officials told The Quint that during the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.
On his Facebook profile, which has now been locked, Kunal Pandey claimed that he was a coordinator for the BJP IT Cell's Varanasi unit.
A B.Com graduate from Varanasi, Pandey used to work as a contractor, sources told The Quint.
According to a Varanasi BJP leader, who spoke under the condition of anonymity to The Quint, Pandey is the son-in-law of Madan Mohan Tiwari, a local BJP councillor from the city's Brij Enclave in Sundarpur area.
While his Facebook profile and cover picture show Pandey with PM Modi and BJP chief Nadda, the accused has also uploaded several pictures with senior BJP leaders including UP CM Adityanath, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, and UP Minister Swatantra Dev Singh.
Kunal Pandey, an accused in the IIT-BHU sexual assault case, with PM Narendra Modi.
Saksham Patel, who claimed to be the coordinator of the BJP IT cell, belongs to Varanasi's Bajardiha area. This is approximately 300 metres from the IIT-BHU campus.
Patel, who has studied till class 12, joined the Hindu Yuva Vahini six years ago, sources told The Quint. His father runs a catering firm, and the family was not financially well off.
According to sources, during his stint as the district media-in-charge of Hindu Yuva Vahini, Patel grew close to senior party leaders.
Saksham is also said to be in close proximity with BJP MLAs in Varanasi.
On his Facebook profile, he has a cover picture with JP Nadda.
Post his arrest, Patel's Twitter account was deleted.
Saksham Patel with BJP president JP Nadda.
The third accused in the IIT-BHU sexual assault case is 18-year-old Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan. The accused, too, hails from Bajardiha area of Varanasi. Abhishek's father Munna runs a power loom in the area.
Chauhan, too, worked for the BJP IT Cell, but his position remains unclear.
According to police, Chauhan was also booked on charges of physical assault, threatening, and rioting in Varanasi, The Indian Express reported.
Chauhan's Facebook profile has a display picture with Yogi Adityanath.
Chauhan's Facebook profile has a cover picture of himself posing with Keshav Maurya at an event, and his display picture showed him with Yogi Adityanath.
However, BJP Varanasi (Mahanagar) president Vidyasagar said the three are no longer members of the BJP IT cell in Varanasi.
"They were office-bearers till November. But in November, the IT cell was dissolved and has not been reconstituted since then," Rai told The Indian Express.
Speaking to the The Quint, Varanasi police officials said that the movements of the three accused were being traced with the help of an informer, which ultimately led to their arrest.
The police gathered then CCTV footage from around the campus. Sources said that once clear photographs helped zero in on the men, they were shown to the survivor for confirmation.
During the interrogation, the accused are learnt to have confessed to the 1 November incident.
The arrest of the trio was at the centre of a political firestorm, as the Congress alleged that the BJP "protects and promotes rapists."
On Tuesday, 2 January, the Uttar Pradesh Congress tried to stage a protest outside PM Modi's constituency office in Varanasi. However, they were stopped by the district police from reaching the office. This led to a clash between the police and Congress workers.
