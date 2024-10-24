Planning Must Precede Demand to Aid India's Choking and Floating Cities

Bangalore was first a Garden City built by Hyder Ali, and then a colonial cantonment town in the early 1800s. It later became a good-weather town to help recuperate tuberculosis patients, and then as a pensioner's paradise for affordable retirements. A host of the Nehru-era public sector companies built in the two decades after Independence brought in a talented scientific workforce. Computers, software, and bandwidth did the rest.

But it should be clear by now that cities are like computers or smartphones. Roads and municipal facilities can go only a limited way as those seeking jobs and livelihoods crowd over a limited amount of infrastructure, much like computing, in which you need new devices as software upgrades only choke the machines into which they are thrust.

Most of India's metros are having that hardware upgrade moment. Not everybody gets a fundamental truth of urbanisation: in the short run, cities need better infrastructure, but in the long run, it is the infrastructure itself that builds better cities.