Despite Zero-Seat Jinx, the Left Front May Decide Who Wins Bengal Elections

While the mainstream discussion focuses on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) binary, the Left, despite failing to win a single seat, remains a factor.

In the last Assembly elections, the Left got more votes than the winning margins in 79 seats. Of the 79 seats, 52 were won by the TMC and 27 by the BJP. Apart from these seats, the Left came second in four seats. This shows that in the last elections, the Left played a major role in deciding the victor in at least 79 seats.

This time the Left seems to have gained some strength.

While the Left didn’t win any seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it increased its vote share to 14 percent in the Panchayat elections held one year before—indicating its grassroots presence in the state. While in North Bengal the Left remains very weak, it has considerable strength in parts of Central and South Bengal. Importantly, South Bengal has been the bastion of the TMC, with the BJP remaining a weak player.