Batwara 1947 Review: A Predictable but Sincere Plea for Communal Harmony

And of course, there is a mother figure here. Durgavati (Shabana Azmi, who is lovely), known to all as Maai, is the Hindu owner of a haveli in Lahore when India is partitioned in 1947. The Muslim Mirza and his family, forced by rabid Hindu mobs to flee across the new border from Meerut to Lahore, are allotted Durgavati’s haveli. On arrival there, they find Durgavati haunting the upper floor wraith-like, crying that she will not abandon her home until her son returns to her. Her son has been killed by rabid Muslim mobs, but she is unaware of this.

Thus begins the battle in Batwara 1947—as the moderate Mirza family seeks to protect Durgavati, Yaqoob and his fundamentalist goons seek to either kill her or pack her off to India. Set almost entirely in Lahore, the film seeks to display a further nuance to the meaning of the title. Partition happened not simply between two countries but also within each religion. The bloodthirsty Muslims of Lahore are matched by the bloodthirsty Hindu and Sikhs of Meerut, some of whom kill Mirza’s extended family. And the moderate Muslims, such as Mirza and his family, are matched by moderate Hindus like Durgavati.