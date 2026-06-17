Bastar May Be 'Naxal-Free', But It Will Take a While To Be Free From its Scars

Young local human rights defenders like Raghu Midiyami and Suneeta Pottam, who, along with many other young boys and girls, formed Moolwasi Bachao Manch, are still in prison for raising their voices against state violence. What would Bastar 2.0 mean for the Adivasi activists who have spent decades fighting against notorious atrocities and are allegedly accused of being 'anti-national' and 'anti-development' for exercising their right to protest?

Forgotten amidst the frenzy of news about encounters, arrests, surrenders, and killings are the sexual violence cases. In multiple reports and booklets, the Women Against Sexual Violence and State Repression (WSS) have highlighted, in horrifying detail, the testimonies of women who were sexually assaulted, molested, raped, and gang-raped. How is the new Bastar going to bring justice to these women? and respond to the massive level of sexual violence perpetrated by the police personnel in the last decade?

In an analysis piece published in The Wire this year, professor Nandini Sundar, who's a longtime observer of Bastar, highlights the heinous manner in which this government has acted to bring an end to Naxalism and asks if it is now possible to locate accountability for the lives lost, dislocated, and wasted. She noted that the end of Naxalism means the end of accountability for two decades of killings, displacement, and impunity.

Is it possible to take responsibility for all the deaths, rapes, burning of villages, and displacement of people caused by either police forces or the Maoists? As Sundar notes, “... there may be peace now, but it is a peace without justice.”

Here, I will echo her suggestion. Instead of thinking of 101 ways to keep the military intact, camps must be dismantled. The loud noise of dismantling should reach the villages. Lands must go back to the people and their villages, and back to forests. If we agree on the word 'conflict' that marked the last many decades of Bastar, we may as well say that the region is moving into a new post-conflict time (although many don’t agree that it is over yet).

Apart from the loud drumming and dreams of vikas, it is not too much to ask for a post-conflict plan that attends to some critical questions: how to live with dignity in a place that has suffered and witnessed unbearable violence and abuse in the last three decades? How do we imagine healing in Bastar? How to ensure justice that is pending for the innocent people rotting in prisons? And how will justice look in an area infamous for human rights violations? How to really demilitarise Bastar? How do you really bring peace with justice?