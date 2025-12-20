Slain Youth Leader Sharif Osman Hadi Laid to Rest in Dhaka, Yunus Leads Prayers

advertisement
Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent youth leader in Bangladesh, was laid to rest on 20 December 2025, following his death which has sparked significant unrest across the country. The funeral took place at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building in Dhaka, attended by thousands of mourners amid strict security measures.
In preparation for the funeral, the interim government deployed police and paramilitary forces throughout Dhaka to maintain order. The Chief Adviser of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, led the funeral prayers, which were scheduled for 2 PM local time. The government had previously announced a ban on flying drones in the area to prevent any disturbances, as reported by The Hindu.
Hadi's death, resulting from a shooting incident, has led to widespread protests and violence, including attacks on media outlets and cultural institutions. The unrest has raised concerns about the stability of the interim government, which is facing criticism for its inability to control the situation, as noted in the report from Deccan Herald.
Hadi's funeral was marked by a significant public turnout, with many expressing their grief and anger over his death. The interim government declared a day of mourning, urging citizens to remain calm and resist violence from fringe elements, as stated in the report from Deccan Herald.
As the funeral procession moved through Dhaka, supporters chanted slogans demanding justice for Hadi and accountability for those responsible for the violence. The atmosphere was charged, with many fearing that the situation could escalate further, as outlined in the report from The Indian Express.
In the wake of Hadi's death, there have been reports of increased attacks on media outlets, with protesters targeting offices of major newspapers.
The interim government has faced criticism for its handling of the unrest, with calls for a thorough investigation into Hadi's killing and the subsequent violence. Rights groups have condemned the attacks on journalists and media institutions, urging the government to uphold the principles of free expression, as reported by The Hindu.
