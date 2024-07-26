Young Bangladeshis Could, Once Again, Help the Country Chart a Democratic Course

Bangladesh needs to absorb millions of unemployed and underemployed young people into the labour market. Currently, more than one-third of university graduates remain unemployed within a year or two of graduation. Worse, roughly 40% of Bangladeshi youth – twice the global average – are not in education, employment, or training. Unfortunately, private-sector employment has remained stagnant, and wage growth across the economy has slowed, fueling demand for lucrative public-service jobs.

The real problem, however, is the government’s job-quota system. Introduced in 1972, this system has gone through several changes. In 1997, Hasina’s government, then in its first term, began reserving spots for the children of freedom fighters in the 1971 War of Independence; in 2010, this privilege was extended to their grandchildren. By 2018, 30% of these jobs were reserved for the families of freedom fighters, with an additional 10% for women, 10% for disadvantaged districts, 5% for ethnic minorities, and 1% for disabled people. That same year, following mass student protests, the government scrapped the quotas altogether.