Bangladesh's Jamaat Conundrum

The Jamaat participated in the democratic movement in Pakistan during the Martial Law period declared by General Ayub Khan. Along with two the forerunners of the Bangladesh movement, Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the head of its East Pakistan wing Ghulam Azam was also a member of an all-party democratic alliance (the Democratic Action Committee) formed at that time.

However, the Jamaat's ideological stance and many of its leaders and members’ active role in crimes against humanity during Bangladesh’s fight for independence made it quite controversial, to say the least, subsequently prompting the Bangabandhu government to ban the party.

The democratic spirit soon evaporated in the newly formed Bangladesh and the first government eventually banned all political parties, declaring Bangladesh a one-party state in early 1975. Thanks to President Ziaur Rahman’s adherence to multi-party democracy, political parties of all shades and colours, including the Jamaat, resurfaced.