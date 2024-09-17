Kejriwal Has Handed Atishi a Heavy Burden to Bear

Although the numbers in a democracy are with the poor and marginalised, no one knows better than Kejriwal that the middle classes often drive the political narrative, as they did when he first burst into the political scene with the 2011 anti-corruption movement.

At this point in his political career, when his halo has dimmed, when he is bruised and battered by corruption charges, and with the Delhi assembly elections merely months away, he needs all the help he can get to craft a new vocabulary for AAP to save his bastion in the national capital.

In this respect, Atishi was his best bet. After Kejriwal went to jail, she kept the AAP flag flying, cogently articulating party positions on tricky issues, sparring Kejriwal-style with Lt Governor VK Saxena on people-related issues, going on a hunger strike when water shortages hit Delhi through the long hot summer months, and maintaining high visibility on behalf of her party chief so that he would not be forgotten.