How Cattle-Related Suspicion is Driving Mob Justice and Violence in Assam

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Two young Muslim cousins in Assam’s Patharkandi reportedly went looking for their own cattle. They returned with pellets lodged inside their bodies.
That should disturb us beyond the immediate brutality of the incident. According to reports, 17-year-old Amir Uddin, a madrasa student, and 18-year-old Islam Uddin, a daily wager, were attacked in Nalugaon after being accused of cattle theft. Videos of the assault reportedly showed them being beaten, restrained and fired at with an air gun while crying in pain. Four persons have since been arrested.
This is not the first cattle-related mob attack in Assam in recent weeks. In May, two Muslim men from Morigaon were allegedly lynched in Sonitpur district over suspicion of cattle theft, while another person was injured. Police reportedly registered separate cases: one relating to the alleged theft and another concerning the mob lynching. That distinction is important. Even where an allegation of theft exists, the law does not permit a crowd to investigate, try, convict and punish a person on the spot.
This is where the constitutional issue begins.
Assam has a cattle preservation law. The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021 regulates slaughter, transport and sale of cattle and beef. The State is legally entitled to enforce that law through police, authorised officers, investigation, prosecution and trial. But no cattle law, however strict, authorises private citizens to become an armed enforcement squad.
The Supreme Court said this clearly in Tehseen S. Poonawalla v Union of India. The Court warned against “mobocracy” and directed States to take preventive, remedial and punitive measures against mob lynching. Its message was simple: in a constitutional democracy, the law belongs to institutions, not mobs.
Yet the recurring pattern reveals a disturbing social logic. A Muslim man is suspected. A crowd gathers. Violence follows. What should be treated as a constitutional breakdown is often reduced to a routine law-and-order problem.v
This is why Patharkandi cannot be viewed as an isolated assault. It sits inside a wider national history of cow vigilantism, where Muslims, Dalits and other vulnerable groups have repeatedly been attacked in the name of cow protection. Human rights watch, in its 2019 report on cow protection violence, documented how vigilante groups targeted minorities and how authorities often failed to act with constitutional urgency. Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) has also recorded patterns of cow-related mob violence in the period when several BJP-ruled States toughened cow protection measures.
The incidents in Sonitpur and Patharkandi suggest that Assam is no longer insulated from patterns of cattle-related vigilantism that have surfaced elsewhere in the country.
The State government may say it has “zero tolerance” towards cattle smuggling. That is a policy position. But the Constitution also requires zero tolerance towards mob punishment. If the State speaks loudly about cattle crime but softly about mob crime, the public message becomes distorted. It tells citizens that one kind of illegality is intolerable, while another may be explained away as suspicion, anger or local reaction.
This distinction matters because criminal law is built on procedure. Procedure is not a technicality. It is the thin wall between justice and revenge. If someone steals cattle, the police can investigate. If evidence exists, the person can be prosecuted. If guilt is proved, the court can punish. But when a mob decides guilt in the street, law disappears and power takes over.
For Muslims in Assam, this danger carries an additional burden. The allegation of cattle theft does not operate in a vacuum. It operates in a political climate where Bengali-speaking Muslims have often been portrayed through suspicion: as outsiders, encroachers, demographic threats, illegal migrants or criminals. Once a community is repeatedly framed as suspect, ordinary allegations acquire communal force.
That is why the Patharkandi family’s claim that the boys were targeted despite explaining that the cattle were their own must be investigated seriously. The police cannot merely ask whether there was suspicion of theft. They must ask whether the suspicion itself was communalised. Did the mob act because of evidence, or because Muslim identity made the allegation easier to believe?
Mob violence attacks all three. It attacks life because people are beaten or killed before trial. It attacks dignity because victims are publicly branded as criminals. It attacks due process because punishment arrives before investigation. In cattle-related violence, it also attacks fraternity by sending a message that one community's bodies are available for public discipline.
That is why calling such incidents “clashes” or “public anger” is misleading. A clash suggests two equal sides. A lynching or mob assault is not a clash. It is collective force used against persons who are already outnumbered, vulnerable and presumed guilty.
The State’s duty after Tehseen Poonawalla is not limited to arresting a few accused after videos go viral. It must prevent such violence before it happens. It must identify vulnerable areas. It must ensure police response before crowds grow. It must prosecute swiftly. It must compensate victims. Most importantly, it must make public messaging clear: no citizen, organisation, village group or religiously charged crowd has the right to enforce cattle laws through violence.
Assam also needs to confront the political grammar around cattle. Cattle preservation laws may be defended as policy. But when their enforcement takes place in a charged communal atmosphere, they can become tools of social intimidation. The question, therefore, is not whether cattle theft should be punished. Of course it should, if proved. The question is: who gets punished first, and by whom?
A constitutional democracy cannot survive on selective legality. It cannot say that cattle laws must be strictly enforced while the rule of law may be informally suspended by angry crowds. The Constitution does not permit parallel justice systems. It does not permit religious majorities to police minorities. It does not permit suspicion to replace evidence.
The Patharkandi attack is, therefore, not only about two cousins and their cattle. It is about a larger question Assam must answer now: will the State enforce the law, or will it allow mobs to believe that they are the law?
Because once mobs begin to punish in the name of suspicion, no one is truly safe. Today the allegation is cattle theft. Tomorrow it may be child lifting, religious conversion, beef, migration or any other rumour convenient enough to mobilise violence.
The Supreme Court warned India about mobocracy in 2018. Patharkandi shows that the warning was not heard loudly enough.
(Sahil Hussain Choudhury is an advocate and constitutional law researcher based in New Delhi. Sayed Salim Ahmed is a practising advocate at the Gauhati High Court, Assam. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)