At ASEAN, India Charts Course for Maritime Leadership as US-China Tensions Loom

The 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit that took place on 26-28 October, hosted by Malaysia and chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim under the theme "Inclusivity and Sustainability," brought together leaders from ASEAN's 10 member states (now expanded to 11) and key dialogue partners including the US, China, Japan, and India, among other partners.

The summit was held against the backdrop of considerable US-China tension and US-India discord over oil imports and related tariff penalties. In what may be termed tactical prudence, PM Narendra Modi chose not to attend the summit in Kuala Lumpur and India was represented by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.