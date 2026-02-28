Arvind Kejriwal’s Legal Relief Is Also a Test for India’s Institutions

The landmark Delhi CBI special court verdict throwing out the so-called Delhi Excise scam case at the very outset is set to have ramifications for the iron grip with which the Modi government has ruled the country for the past twelve years.

What appeared to be a rather quiet Friday morning—perfectly in tune with a holiday week and the approaching festival of Holi—was suddenly jolted into frenetic activity by a special court verdict clearing all 23 accused, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, of all charges that had led to months of imprisonment and, ultimately, a heavy political price in last year’s Delhi elections.