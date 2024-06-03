Arunachal's Political Equation Has Always Been Dictated by Party in the Centre

On 2 June, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Arunachal Pradesh came to power for a third consecutive term and won the Legislative Assembly election for a second consecutive time, bagging 46 of the 60 seats.

Back in 2019, Chief Minister Pema Khandu led the saffron party to victory with 41 legislators. Before that, in 2016, as many as 43 of the 44 Congress MLAs shifted loyalties to the regional People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) before joining the BJP. This was the second time that the BJP had come to power in the state after former Chief Minister Gegong Apang defected to the party with his loyalists in 2003.