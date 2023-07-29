‘Manipur Needs To Be Heard’: INDIA MPs Reach Violence-Hit State for 2-Day Visit

"I am sure that those who are in the chair and responsible for taking actions due to be taken are doing their best. We should avoid to second guess them. The person on the ground knows best what is to be done. Definitely, instability does not help us in the overall national security construct and the involvement of foreign agencies not only say cannot be ruled out but I will say it is definitely there, specially Chinese aid to various insurgent groups, they've been helping them for so many years. They will continue, I believe," he said about Manipur, as quoted by news agency ANI.