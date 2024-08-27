The American Shadow Over PM Modi's Trip to Ukraine

US experts have been telling India that there is no reason why it should buy any weapon from the Russians. The US has offered to set up a Kalashnikov factory in India, which they hope to bring from a former Soviet Republic. Kalashnikovs were a Russian monopoly, but after the collapse of the Soviet Union, it is available, in bulk, in other breakaway Soviet Republics of Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

While Modi was in Ukraine, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was in the US, meeting the heads of many arms manufacturers. There is, after all, the US-India Roadmap for Defence Industrial Cooperation. Rajnath reportedly bought snoopers to locate the presence of a submarine in Indian waters. Much of the equipment that India bought or seemed to be interested in had a visible China focus.

The manner in which the US is pressuring India, and to some extent China, has important implications for BRICS too, a multilateral body that is at the forefront of de-dollarising the world economy. India has been ambivalent about de-dollarisation and taking on the US. It had not attended the Shanghai Cooperation Summit at Astana earlier in June, which was piloted by Russia and China.

The next BRICS summit will take place in October in Kazan, Russia. 70 odd countries are keen to join the evolving multilateral body, much to the annoyance of the US and its NATO allies.

(The author is the editor of Delhi's Hardnews magazine. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)