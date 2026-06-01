After Siddaramaiah, Congress Faces Its Biggest Karnataka Test Yet

Karnataka's political transition is now underway. Siddaramaiah has tendered his resignation and paved the way for DK Shivakumar to be sworn in as Chief Minister. The transition closes a chapter in the state's social justice politics that has no obvious successor.

Siddaramaiah is the only Chief Minister after Devaraj Urs to complete a full term in more than 35 years, and he surpassed Urs' record of 2,792 days as Chief Minister in January 2026. Both leaders disrupted the Vokkaliga-Lingayat binary that had long defined Karnataka's political arithmetic.

Yet Siddaramaiah himself once drew an important distinction between the two: Urs belonged to the less-populated Ursu community, which Siddaramaiah described as part of the ruling class, while he emerged from the socially backward Kuruba community. In that specific sense, Siddaramaiah may well be the last of a particular political tradition in Karnataka.