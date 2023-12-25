A Flick of Genius: Sanju Samson Deserves a Permanent Spot in White-Ball Cricket

India's Sanju Samson celebrates his century.
(Photo: PTI)
Napoleon once wisely remarked, “Ability is nothing without opportunity.” This sentiment resonates strongly with Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson whose remarkable resurgence, topped with a splendid century against South Africa in the just-concluded ODI series, has taken the cricket world by storm.
Samson has battled inconsistent opportunities, often being dropped by Indian selectors despite substantial successes in limited chances. But now many agree with Ravi Shastri who has often demanded that Samson be given a sustained run of “at least 10 matches straight” to truly prove his mettle.
For years, Samson has captivated Indian cricket fans with glimpses of his undeniable talent. But his well-crafted ton in the series-winning cause against South Africa seems like a defining moment in his cricketing career that makes a compelling case for his regular inclusion in India's white-ball teams.
The significance of his outstanding century against the Proteas appears even greater if we remember the backdrop in which it was scored. Samson didn't get a chance to bat in the first ODI and in the second game he chopped the ball onto his stumps when he was on just 12. So, his career was virtually on the line as he walked out to bat at Boland Park on Thursday. Samson came out in the fifth over of the match and hit 108 runs off 114 balls to help India put up a 296-run total. Pushed into a corner, the Kerala King had delivered.
In a game that was the series decider, he batted at number three, a position Samson is comfortable with, and soaked up the mounting pressure. First, he stitched a 52-run partnership with KL Rahul but later after Rahul fell, he asserted his class even better. Once Rahul was dismissed in the 19th over, Samson batted with great skill and maturity along with Tilak Varma as the duo countered the pressure between the 19th and the 35th overs.
His knock has won universal praise and Indian legend, Sunil Gavaskar, termed it as a career-changing inning for Samson. “This century will change his career. He always belonged here. We all know the talent that he has. Today he delivered. Not just for everybody but for himself too,” asserted Gavaskar as he predicted sunny days ahead for the Kerala dasher.
Team India is currently navigating a transitional phase in white-ball cricket, with stalwarts like Rohit and Virat approaching the twilight of their illustrious careers. Despite recent successes in the ODI World Cup, there is a looming vacuum that needs filling. At 29, Samson emerges as a promising yet seasoned performer. His crucial century underscores his readiness for greater responsibility in national colours.
But it’s hardly been a smooth ride for Samson since he burst on the scene in 2015 in the T20s. He’s had few opportunities to showcase his worth at the international level. Moreover, since his ODI debut in 2021, Samson has played just 16 ODIs, scoring 512 runs in them at a healthy average of 56.67! His century against South Africa has not only demonstrated his prowess in the 50-over format but has also strengthened the argument for his inclusion in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
What lends greater weight to Samson's case for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad is his consistency in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Representing the Rajasthan Royals, he’s delivered impactful performances and been a standout performer. His ability to thrive in the intense IPL environment positions him as a player well-suited for the global T20 stage.
India's T20 approach, often criticized for its over-reliance on top-order superstars, can benefit immensely from Samson's presence. He injects unpredictability, offering explosive options even if early wickets falter. His ability to read situations and adapt shot selection is crucial in the ever-evolving T20 landscape. In essence, Samson embodies the modern T20 batsman: aggressive yet calculative, adaptable yet decisive.
Significantly, in T20 cricket, middle-order batsmen require a balance between stability and explosiveness. Samson's recent ton has highlighted his ability to anchor an innings, making him a suitable candidate for Team India’s middle-order slot. His adaptability to various match situations makes him an asset in a format where the game can change rapidly.
What makes a stronger case for Samson’s inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad is his ability with the gloves. This adds another layer to his utility in the T20 format, especially, in the absence of Rishabh Pant who is not yet sure of a comeback after his accident. His skills as a wicketkeeper provide the team with flexibility in team composition. Without the gloves too, Samson is a safe fielder who has a decent throwing arm.
However, the potential within Samson is undeniable. He is a player with an immense hunger to succeed, a wide range of strokes, and the temperament to thrive on the international stage. He has earned his stripes on the domestic circuit, and his recent performances are a testament to his dedication and improvement.
India has experimented ambitiously in the T20 format, giving many players chances to perform but now the time for experimentation is over. It's time for the Indian team management to show faith in this gifted player and have a core team ready with the T20 World Cup just a few months away!
One of India’s legendary cricketers, Mohinder Amarnath, had once famously called the selectors “a bunch of jokers.” It’s a pithy phrase about Indian selectors that has on many occasions stood the test of time. Most Indian fans would tend to agree with Amarnath’s assessment with respect to Samson. But with the team management now showing faith and giving clear roles to players, Samson sure deserves a consistent run in ODIs and T20s. Samson's vast fan-following would hope that the selectors don’t mess it up this time as well.
(Siddhaarth Mahan is a writer on sports who also works as an actor and filmmaker in the Hindi film industry. He tweets at @siddhaarthmahan.)
