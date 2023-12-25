A Flick of Genius: Sanju Samson Deserves a Permanent Spot in White-Ball Cricket

Napoleon once wisely remarked, “Ability is nothing without opportunity.” This sentiment resonates strongly with Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson whose remarkable resurgence, topped with a splendid century against South Africa in the just-concluded ODI series, has taken the cricket world by storm.

Samson has battled inconsistent opportunities, often being dropped by Indian selectors despite substantial successes in limited chances. But now many agree with Ravi Shastri who has often demanded that Samson be given a sustained run of “at least 10 matches straight” to truly prove his mettle.

For years, Samson has captivated Indian cricket fans with glimpses of his undeniable talent. But his well-crafted ton in the series-winning cause against South Africa seems like a defining moment in his cricketing career that makes a compelling case for his regular inclusion in India's white-ball teams.