February, 2G Corruption Scam and Public Faithlessness in the UPA Regime

(This is part one of a four-part 'February' series that revisits significant historical events and policies, and how the lessons learned from them continue to be of relevance in present-day politics and society.)

On 2 February 2012, Justice AK Ganguly and Justice GS Singhvi of the Supreme Court of India delivered a thunderbolt that not only caused ripples across Corporate India but also shook the very foundations of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime.

In a landmark judgment, the judges cancelled all the 123 2G telecom licenses that had been granted to assorted leading lights of India Inc in 2008 in what became notorious as the biggest scam to hit post-independence India.

The verdict stated that the licenses were issued in a "totally arbitrary and unconstitutional” manner. While the Who's who of the UPA and India Inc were in the crosshairs, the two big fishes were DMK leaders A Raja and Kanimozhi, the daughter of DMK chieftain M Karunanidhi.