In Election Ads, Congress Bets on Satire, BJP on Hate and Fear

A confident Congress is trolling, spoofing and mocking the BJP in its commercials and videos that raise eyebrows and chuckle. But the BJP prefers in-your-face stuff videos and caricatured cartoons: enough to even cross red lines that have caused some to go off the air and the internet.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
It is difficult to elaborately survey an election campaign that works in dozens of states, languages, and media that span radio, TV, hoardings and videos that circulate through social media, but it is quite clear that Congress believes laughter is the best medicine, while the BJP believes fear is the key.
Few will disagree that the current round of general elections in India ranks probably as the most bitterly fought in a long time, perhaps the bitterest since Independence. Even the 1977 poll that marked the exit of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her Emergency rule since 1975 was more significant for its outcome than a vicious campaign.
But, is there a lighter side to the bitter contest? Or, conversely, is bitter necessarily better?
Unlike consumer products, in which humour and subtle messaging are a common feature in ads, politics often works on in-your-face slogans, forceful imagery, and visuals that leave little to the imagination.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is obviously the mascot for BJP's election games, and the word "guarantee" which was made famous by the Congress in last year's Karnataka assembly election campaign, is now as good as the BJP's intellectual property in a game in which sticky words don't carry trademarks and patents.
Food-grains and farmer benefits are part of the "Modi Ki Guarantee" campaign but it is all but official that while the two parties are promising socio-economic welfare schemes, the advertisement differentiators centre around religious polarisation and "Muslim appeasement" for the BJP, while the Congress is loaded with innuendos and insinuations on an alleged unholy nexus between big business and the BJP — and the political use of autonomous law enforcers like the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department by the Modi administration.
Ground reality might well add to the Congress campaign's ironic focus on iffy institutions. The Election Commission of India has been largely aloof on religion-linked campaign themes that critics say violate the ECI's own Model Code of Conduct apart from the Representation of People Act.
While Modi's speeches only subtly hinted at a never-proposed inheritance tax as a tool through which wealth would be taken from mangalsutra (a Hindu symbol) to "those who have many children" the video in question flew in the face of Modi's claim in an interview that his reference was not to Muslims. The video talked of the wealth of non-Muslims being distributed to "their favourite community". And yes, it spoke of "invaders, robbers and terrorists" in one breath and "ruin of our temples."
Does that leave anything to the imagination?
Talking of imagination, the Congress has also left nothing to the imagination but has some subtle humour thrown in. In one viral video, Modi's face is put on a balloon and the face morphs back and forth with that of industrialist Gautam Adani before a fingernail prick breaks it. It is an evocative play on the finger that presses the EVM button as a powerful tool to break the nexus.
The Congress ad's open reference to Adani may be seen as below the belt. Perhaps Mr Adani, the aggrieved party, can take a joke, or he believes that it is better to let a spoofing ad lie than raise its bark levels that come back to bite him. One Congress ad features a television anchor being cuddled by Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in a sweetheart alliance. No prizes for guessing that he is made to look and talk like Arnab Goswami. One Congress video that mocks law enforcers is based on a cricket match-fixing theme and is in the in-your-face league.
The BJP is assiduously wooing woman voters, just like the Congress, but one of its ads triggered a row when it showed voters like a bride and the INDIA Bloc leaders lined up as suitors. Dulha Kaun Hai? (Who is the groom?), the ad's allusion to a potential leadership crisis in the bloc may work well in conservative circles but at least one woman MP howled that it only stereotyped the voter like a "woman seeking a groom." Perhaps that's an oversight. It may be that it is an act of overkill by the critical MP.
It all goes to show that citizens may laugh at some of the ads, but rival parties can rarely take a punchline.
Animation humour that critics would say is only a rehash of hate speeches is in the in-your-face league, while most Congress ads are like insider jokes that only those with some familiarity with news and social happenings will understand.
Only time will tell if spoofy humour works better than in-your-face videos, but the Congress party believes a chuckle can help relieve political tensions. You can keep your inked fingers crossed as the counting day nears. In the end, what matters is not out-of-the-box humour but what comes out of the ballot box, or its latter-day electronic equivalent.
(The writer is a senior journalist and commentator who has worked for Reuters, Economic Times, Business Standard, and Hindustan Times. He can be reached on Twitter @madversity. This is an opinion article and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
