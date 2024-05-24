In Election Ads, Congress Bets on Satire, BJP on Hate and Fear

It is difficult to elaborately survey an election campaign that works in dozens of states, languages, and media that span radio, TV, hoardings and videos that circulate through social media, but it is quite clear that Congress believes laughter is the best medicine, while the BJP believes fear is the key.

Few will disagree that the current round of general elections in India ranks probably as the most bitterly fought in a long time, perhaps the bitterest since Independence. Even the 1977 poll that marked the exit of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her Emergency rule since 1975 was more significant for its outcome than a vicious campaign.

But, is there a lighter side to the bitter contest? Or, conversely, is bitter necessarily better?